Azerbaijan, Turkiye Mull Production Of Important Raw Materials For Mining Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish company can create the production of important raw
materials for the mining industry in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by
Azerbaijani economy minister Mikayil Jabbarov.
Azerbaijani Minister received Yasin Ozturk, founder of Turkiye's
TYÖ Yatırım (Investment) company. The meeting discussed the
production project of sodium cyanide in Azerbaijan.
The sides exchanged views on the available resources for sodium
cyanide production, crucial for the mining industry, and explored
the prospects of the project.
