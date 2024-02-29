JRF Partners With MG Company To Train Youth In Car Maintenance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) - The Jordan River Foundation (JRF) and MG Modern Equipment Supply Company have inked a cooperation deal focusing on training and employing youth in electric and hybrid car maintenance, aimed at facilitating their entry into Jordan's job market.

According to a statement by the Foundation on Thursday, the agreement was signed by Mohammad Hourani, the JRF's Programs and Training Division Director, and Mohammad Shaheen, Executive Director of MG Agency representing Al-Musasirah Company.

The memorandum outlines collaboration in career networking by attracting beneficiaries and offering essential training courses to ease their integration into the job market.

This collaboration is part of the Jordan River Foundation's targeted interventions to prepare young individuals for employment opportunities. Through various training programs and activities like career networking and vocational training, the foundation is building partnerships with over 100 entities from both the private and public sectors, aligning with the local market's needs and its key sectors.

MG is a British automotive marque founded in the 1920s. M.G. Car Company Limited was the British sports car manufacturer that made the marque famous. Later on MG production restarted in 2007 in China. The MG name is renowned for providing quality and reliability led by a highly skilled team of technicians with state-of-the-art equipment, and industry-leading diagnostics.