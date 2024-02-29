Aircraft De-Icing Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Aircraft De-Icing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global aircraft de-icing market size reached US$ 1.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Aircraft de-icing stands as a crucial measure in aviation safety, targeting the removal of ice, frost, and snow from aircraft surfaces to ensure safe takeoffs and landings. It holds significant importance in aviation, particularly in cold climates or winter conditions. Preserving the aircraft's structural integrity and aerodynamic efficiency is paramount. The need for de-icing arises from the accumulation of ice, frost, or snow, which can disrupt airflow over critical areas like wings, leading to reduced lift and increased drag. This hindrance can compromise the aircraft's ability to generate necessary lift for takeoff and maintain stable flight. De-icing procedures typically take place at airports, carried out by trained personnel using specialized equipment such as de-icing trucks equipped with booms and nozzles. These trucks dispense de-icing fluid onto the aircraft's wings, tail, fuselage, and other vital areas.

Aircraft De-Icing Market Trends and Drivers:

The growth in the aircraft de-icing market is propelled by the burgeoning aviation sector. As air travel gains traction, resulting in heightened flight volumes worldwide, there's a corresponding uptick in the demand for de-icing solutions to ensure safety and operational efficiency. The surge in air traffic also increases the likelihood of encountering adverse weather conditions, such as snow and ice, necessitating effective de-icing measures. Further advancements in de-icing technologies bolster efficacy and environmental sustainability. The emergence of eco-friendly solutions resonates with industry sustainability objectives, propelling market expansion. Additionally, ongoing research leads to the introduction of novel de-icing fluids and techniques aimed at minimizing environmental impact, thereby supporting sustainability objectives. Regulatory bodies like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) enforce strict guidelines mandating ice and snow removal pre-flight, highlighting the crucial role of de-icing in pre-flight procedures and fostering swift adoption of de-icing products.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Fluid Type:



Type I

Type II

Type III Type IV

Breakup by Application:



Military Commercial

Breakup by Equipment:



De-Icing Trucks

Sweepers Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.)

BASF SE

Clariant AG

General Atomic Technologies

Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.)

JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies)

Kilfrost Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Tronair Inc.

UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace) Vestergaard Company A/S.

