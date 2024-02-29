Death rate in Gaza reaches over 30,000 as war approaches 5th month

(MENAFN) The death toll of the ongoing conflict in Gaza has reached devastating proportions, with over 30,000 Palestinians, including 12,000 children, succumbing to the violence, as reported by the Gaza health ministry. This grim tally underscores the profound human cost and suffering inflicted upon the population during the nearly five-month-long conflict.



Recent reports from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza and Al Shifa hospital in Gaza city have revealed the heartbreaking loss of young lives, as four children perished from malnutrition, dehydration, and the pervasive famine gripping the enclave. These casualties are emblematic of the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, exacerbated by protracted hostilities and severe restrictions on access to essential resources and services.



“The lack of available infant formula [milk] exacerbates the suffering, especially for newborns, due to the shortage of milk from mothers who are completely deprived of nutrition,” Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, who serves as the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, conveyed the message.



Even with a concerted regional diplomatic effort aimed at securing a ceasefire before the onset of the month of Ramadan, the dire humanitarian conditions persistently worsen within the besieged territory.



Hamas stated on Wednesday that the children's’ deceases amount to an “international failure to protect humanity”.



Dr. Abu Safia mentioned that Kamal Adwan Hospital, situated in the Jabalya camp, has been encountering numerous instances of children presenting with “very clear signs of dehydration and malnutrition, and some of them stay for hours before succumbing and becoming martyrs”.



The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday indicating that a significant portion of the Gaza Strip's population—exceeding half a million individuals, equivalent to a quarter of the total population—is teetering on the brink of famine.

