India Emerging As Semiconductor Destination With Rs 2.50 Trillion Investments: Union Minister Chandrashekhar

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 29 (KNN) Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted India's remarkable progress in the semiconductor sector, noting that the government has received investment proposals worth Rs 2.50 trillion from global chip makers.

The Minister of State for Electronics & Technology stated that over the past decade, India has transitioned from being part of the 'Fragile Five' to becoming the world's fifth largest economy.

Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador Meet' in Pune, Chandrasekhar emphasised India's transformation into a source of inspiration for nations worldwide, attributing it to the country's inclusive policies and effective governance.

He stated, "We have become a beacon of hope and inspiration for countries across the world in terms of our inclusive policies, in terms of how you transform governance and make governments work for people. In the next few years, the prime minister has set a target for India to become 'Viksit Bharat'."

He mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India to become 'Viksit Bharat' in the coming years.

Chandrasekhar underscored the significance of India's semiconductor policy announced by PM Modi in 2022, which garnered immediate global attention.

He revealed that India, once absent from the semiconductor ecosystem, is now attracting substantial investments, signaling its emergence as a semiconductor destination.

(KNN Bureau)