Illegal Mining Case: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav May Skip CBI Summons Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav may skip CBI summons on Thursday in illegal mining case, sources suggest. Akhilesh Yadav is a witness in an illegal mining case registered five years ago CBI had issued summons asking the party chief to appear before it on February 29, officials informed. The notice issued under section 160 of CrP permits a police officer to summon witnesses in a probe. \"He is not the accused. He is a witness,\" a senior official informed PTI read: If Sheikh Shahjahan is removed, political course may change...: How TMC leader became 'more influential than ministers'Party sources further informed that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister is scheduled to attend a meeting of PDA \"Picchda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities)\" at the party office and has no plans to go anywhere at the moment. The Samajwadi Party's backward wing state president Rajpal Kashyap said, \"Akhileshji will attend a meeting of PDA at the party office today,\" reported PTI read: Madhya Pradesh news: 14 dead, 20 injured as vehicle overturns in Dindori; PM Modi, Prez Murmu express condolencesSamajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said, \"He is not going anywhere. He will be attending a meeting in Lucknow,\" reported PTI. He added, \"I don't have detailed information... But it is sure, he is not going to Delhi today,\" over CBI summons read: PM Modi, Amit Shah emerge as two-most 'powerful' Indians in 2024. Read top-10 names hereThe Allahabad High Court had ordered a probe in the case about the issuance of mining leases in alleged violation of the e-tendering process. During the period when Akhilesh Yadav was chief minister, it is alleged that public servants permitted illegal mining during 2012-16, and illegally renewed licences despite a prevailing ban on mining by the National Green Tribunal read: Akhilesh Yadav summoned by CBI as witness tomorrow in UP illegal mining caseThe former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister slammed the BJP while reacting to the issued notice in the cases registered in 2019. He said, \"The SP is on the maximum target (of the BJP). In 2019, I got a notice in some matters as there were Lok Sabha elections then. Now, when the election is approaching again, I am getting a notice again,\" reported PTI read: Illegal mining case: CBI orders issuance of request letters to 4 countriesCheging at BJP, he further added, \"I know, when the election comes, notice will also come. Why this nervousness? If you (BJP) have done a lot of work in the past 10 years, why are you nervous?\"

(With PTI inputs)



