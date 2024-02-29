Deepika Padukone To Varun Dhawan, Bollywood Celebs Expecting Their First Child In 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The year 2024, will be one of the best years for many Bollywood celebrities as they are expecting their first child.

From

Deepika Padukone to Varun Dhawan, let us look at the list of celebrities who will make their journey of parenthood this year.



On Thursday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their Instagram to share that the couple is expecting their first child after 5 years of their marriage and the baby will arrive in September 2024.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar officially announced the birth of their first child together. They announced that Yami is five and a half months pregnant and that the baby is on the way.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal revealed their pregnancy over social media earlier this month. The pair posted a photo with the caption "1+1=3" and the post stated a picture that read, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday posted a nature-themed pregnancy photoshoot with her husband Ivor McCray and revealed that they will be experiencing parenthood this year.



Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal shared on February 18, 2024, that they are expecting their first child together.

