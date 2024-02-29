Oneplus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Launched In India; Check What's New, Features, Price & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Genshin Impact Edition of the OnePlus 12R, which is based on the well-liked mobile game from miHoYo, has been released by OnePlus. It has several design and user interface enhancements. The smartphone was revealed in Barcelona, Spain during the Mobile World Congress, and starting next month, it will be accessible in India and other international markets.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition has a unique 'Electro Violet' color option with the name 'Keqing' engraved on the bottom of the smartphone, along with some design tweaks inspired by the character of Keqing.

The phone is packaged in a collectible gift box together with a unique charging cord and adapter, a case with a Keqing theme, and a SIM tray with a Lighting Stiletto design. With the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, OnePlus is also introducing a number of UI enhancements, like as a unique charging animation, live wallpaper, and Always On Display components.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition display:

Similar to the standard OnePlus 12R, the phone's hardware consists of a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display that supports LTPO4.0 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact battery details:

The smartphone has a large 5,500mAh battery that can be quickly charged with the 100W SUPERVOOC charger included in the package. It is equipped with an Adreno 740 GPU to tackle any graphics-intensive applications.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition camera details:

The phone has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with OIS and EIS capabilities. To fulfill all of your demands for selfies and video calls, the smartphone also has a 16MP front-facing camera. Interval shooting, Nightscape, Hi-Res Mode, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, Dual View Video, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time Lapse, Long Exposure, Text Scanner, and many more capabilities are included in the OnePlus 12R's camera app.

The OnePlus 12R is equipped with dual nano-SIM support, GPS, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and Wi-Fi 7.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition price

The pricing of the most recent OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact version, with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage, is ₹49,999. By comparison, the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model costs Rs 39,999, while the basic OnePlus 12R costs Rs 45,999 for the identical RAM and storage combinations.

Beginning on March 19, the newest OnePlus smartphone will be offered for purchase on Amazon, OnePlus, and in a few OnePlus Experience Stores. With the OneCard, you may get a Rs 1,000 discount on the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition in addition to a Rs 3,000 exchange incentive when you buy the new phone.

