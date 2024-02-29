Culinary Tourism Market Trends 2024, Leading Companies Share, Size And Forecast Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Culinary Tourism Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” The global culinary tourism market size reached US$ 946.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,515.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during 2024-2032.

Culinary tourism, or food tourism, is a form of travel that involves visiting novel or tourist locations to explore the local culture through food and authentic dishes. It involves various activities, such as culinary trails, cooking classes, food festivals, guided food trips and farm weekends.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Culinary Tourism Industry:

Rising demand for authentic and immersive experiences

The global culinary tourism market is driven by the increasing desire for authentic and immersive experiences. Travelers are seeking to engage deeply with the cultures they visit, and food offers a unique and accessible way to do so. This trend is further fueled by the rise of social media, where sharing culinary experiences has become a vital part of travel storytelling. Additionally, there is growing interest in understanding the origins of food and the methods of preparation, which ties into broader trends around sustainability and ethical consumption.

Diversification of culinary experiences

Another factor propelling the market is the diversification of culinary experiences available. From street food tours to luxury dining experiences, the range of options caters to a wide spectrum of travelers, each seeking a different aspect of culinary culture. Moreover, the integration of culinary activities with other forms of tourism, such as eco-tourism and historical tourism, has broadened the appeal of culinary experiences. This diversification attracts a more varied demographic and also encourages repeat visits, as travelers return to explore different facets of a culinary landscape in a given destination.

Favorable initiatives by governments and tourism boards

The role of government and tourism boards in promoting culinary tourism is also significant. Many regions have recognized the potential of culinary tourism in driving economic growth and are investing in marketing campaigns and infrastructure development to support this sector. These efforts often involve highlighting unique, local culinary traditions and ingredients, thereby differentiating destinations and creating a unique selling proposition. Collaboration with local businesses and chefs is helping in creating authentic culinary experiences, further enhancing the appeal to tourists who are increasingly looking for genuine and localized experiences.



Culinary Tourism Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.

Butterfield and Robinson Inc.

Classic Journeys LLC

G Adventures

Gourmet On Tour Ltd.

Greaves Travel L.L.C.

International Culinary Tours

ITC Travel Group Limited

The Ftc4Lobe Group

Topdeck Travel Limited Tourradar

Breakup by Activity Type:



Culinary Trials

Cooking Classes

Restaurants

Food Festivals and Events Others

The prominence of food festivals and events in the market can be attributed to their ability to showcase a diverse range of local and international cuisines, thereby attracting both food enthusiasts and casual tourists seeking unique and memorable experiences.

Breakup by Tour Type:



Domestic International

The dominance of domestic tours is largely attributed to the growing interest of travelers in exploring the rich culinary heritage and diverse food landscapes within their own countries, often driven by convenience, budget considerations, and a renewed appreciation for local cuisine.

Breakup by Age Group:



Baby Boomers

Generation X

Generation Y Generation Z

Generation Y prefers experiential travel and exploring new cultures primarily through gastronomic experiences. This trend that aligns with this demographic's preference for authenticity and immersive activities.



Breakup by Mode of Booking:



Online Travel Agents

Traditional Agents Direct Booking

The preference for online travel agents is primarily driven by the ease of access, comprehensive information, user reviews, and the convenience of comparing and booking a wide range of culinary experiences and packages online, catering to the tech-savvy and convenience-seeking traveler.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

The market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Culinary Tourism Market Trends:

As travelers become more sophisticated and discerning, there is a growing demand for tailored culinary tours that cater to specific dietary preferences and interests, such as vegan, vegetarian, or farm-to-table experiences.

Additionally, there is an opportunity for the integration of technology to enhance the culinary tourism experience. This includes virtual tours of farms or cooking classes, augmented reality (AR) experiences in historical food markets, and apps that provide localized culinary information and recommendations.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

