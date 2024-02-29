Qatari Diar Wins Two Awards For Lusail Plaza Towers Project

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari Diar won two awards for its Lusail Plaza Towers project in Al Saad Square, in the category of the best office tower project in the world and Arab countries, at the 2024 International Property Awards, which was held in London.

The International Property Awards is considered as one of the most prestigious awards specialised in the real estate sector, and are a tribute to excellence in real estate development and design.

The Qatari Diar project, designed by Foster & Partners, is a world-leading design and architecture firm that

has won prestigious awards in innovative, modern and sustainable real estate development around the world, and has received widespread acclaim for its innovative design and commitment to sustainability. The four high-rise Lusail Plaza towers are located in the middle of the distinguished Al Saad Square area in the heart of Lusail City, extending from 50 to 70 floors high, and connected to a vibrant pedestrian square with a stunning sea view. The four towers are connected by low-rise buildings at their bases, creating a set of unique, interconnected public spaces that are open to host multiple activities and different facilities.

The Lusail Plaza Towers project has also received several other notable awards, confirming its position as a leading example of sustainable and advanced urban development. The project has set a new standard of excellence in architecture and urban planning, and continues to attract attention, thanks to its innovative approach.