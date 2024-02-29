Middle East And Africa Cybersecurity Market Is Projected To Exhibit Growth Rate 16.80% CAGR During 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group, the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.80% during 2024-2032.
The report has segmented the market by Component (solutions, services), security type (network security, cloud application security, end-point security, application security, and others), deployment type (cloud-based, on-premises), organization size (large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES)), industry vertical (aerospace and defense, BFSI, it and ITES, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, energy and utilities, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, and others), and country.
Request to Get the Sample Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/middle-east-africa-cybersecurity-market/requestsample
Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market Growth:
The Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing awareness of cyber threats and the rising incidence of cybercrimes in the region. Moreover, the growing digital transformation in various sectors, such as banking, retail, government, etc., coupled with the elevating internet penetration and smartphone usage, is further augmenting the need for cybersecurity solutions.
Additionally, the government authorities and enterprises in the MEA region are extensively investing in securing their digital infrastructure to protect against data breaches, ransomware attacks, and other cyber threats, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component Insights:
Solutions
Identity and Access Management (IAM) Infrastructure Security Governance, Risk and Compliance Unified Vulnerability Management Service Offering Data Security and Privacy Service Offering Others Services
Professional Services Managed Services
Breakup by Security Type Insights:
Network Security Cloud Application Security End-point Security Application Security Others
Breakup by Deployment Type Insights:
Breakup by Organization Size Insights:
Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Breakup by Industry Vertical Insights:
Aerospace and Defense BFSI IT and ITES Healthcare Retail and E-Commerce Manufacturing Energy and Utilities Telecommunication Transportation and Logistics Media and Entertainment Others
Breakup by Country Insights:
United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Qatar Kuwait Morocco Others
Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market Trends:
Apart from this, the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with cybersecurity solutions for threat detection and response is further propelling the growth of the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market. Additionally, the rising trend of remote working, especially during and after the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is also augmenting the demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions.
In line with this, the growing adoption of cloud-based services and the Internet of Things (IoT) is compelling businesses to prioritize cybersecurity to safeguard their operations and data integrity, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, partnerships and collaborations between regional government authorities and global cybersecurity firms to develop robust cybersecurity infrastructures are anticipated to drive the growth of the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market in the coming years.
Other Key Points Covered in the Report:
COVID-19 Impact Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email:
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163
MENAFN29022024004122016232ID1107915090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.