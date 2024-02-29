Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market 2024 | Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Report by Virus Type (Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses, Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses), Application (Solid Tumors, Melanoma), End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Cancer Research Institute), and Region 2024-2032” . The global oncolytic virus therapies market size reached US$ 162.7 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 709.0 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.23% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies Industry:

Advancements in Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology:

The breakthroughs in genetic engineering and biotechnology are impelling the growth of the market. These advancements are enabling the development of highly selective oncolytic viruses that can specifically target and destroy cancer cells without harming normal tissues. Genetic engineering techniques allow for the modification of viruses to enhance their selectivity and efficacy, as well as to arm them with therapeutic genes that can stimulate a more potent immune response against tumors. This precision not only improves the effectiveness of cancer treatment but also minimizes side effects, making therapies more tolerable for patients. Furthermore, the integration of biotechnology facilitates the scaling-up of oncolytic virus production, ensuring a stable supply for clinical needs.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide:

The global increase in cancer incidence and mortality rates is a critical factor driving the demand for oncolytic virus therapies. Moreover, there is a pressing need for more effective and less toxic treatments. Oncolytic virus therapies offer a novel approach by exploiting the natural ability of viruses to infect and kill host cells. They represent a promising alternative to conventional treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation, which can be highly toxic and often ineffective against certain cancers. The growing burden of cancer globally drives significant investment in research and development (R&D) of oncolytic virus therapies, as healthcare systems and patients seek innovative treatments that can improve survival rates and quality of life.

Increasing Investment in Research and Development (R&D) and Clinical Trials:

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, along with academic and research institutions, are investing heavily in exploring the potential of oncolytic viruses in cancer treatment. This investment supports a wide range of clinical trials designed to test the efficacy and safety of these therapies across various cancer types and stages. The commitment to R&D is leading to a significant increase in the number of oncolytic virus therapy candidates entering clinical trials, offering hope for breakthrough treatments. Moreover, regulatory support and incentives for orphan drugs and innovative therapies further encourage investment in this field.

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Report Segmentation:

By Virus Type:



Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses



Herpes Simplex Virus



Adenovirus

Vaccinia Virus

Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses



Reovirus



Newcastle Disease Virus Vesicular Stomatitis Virus

Based on the virus type, the market has been divided into genetically engineered oncolytic viruses (herpes simplex virus, adenovirus, and vaccinia virus) and oncolytic wild-type viruses (reovirus, Newcastle disease virus, and vesicular stomatitis virus).

By Application:



Solid Tumors



Breast Cancer



Prostate Cancer



Lung Cancer

Glioblastoma

Melanoma



Hematological Malignancies



Lymphoma



Leukemia Myeloma

On the basis of the application, the market has been bifurcated into solid tumors (breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and glioblastoma) and melanoma (hematological malignancies, lymphoma, leukemia, and myeloma).

By End Use:



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics Cancer Research Institute

Based on the end use, the market has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and cancer research institute.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the oncolytic virus therapies market is attributed to the rising occurrence of cancer among the masses and increasing investments in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure.

Global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Trends:

Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are increasingly recognizing the potential of oncolytic virus therapies in transforming cancer treatment. Enhanced regulatory frameworks, including fast-track approvals, orphan drug designations, and special status grants, play a crucial role in facilitating the development and commercialization of these therapies. Such regulatory incentives are designed to reduce the time and cost associated with bringing new treatments to market, making the development process more attractive to investors and pharmaceutical companies. By providing financial assistance for early-stage research and clinical trials, governments help bridge the gap between discovery and development, ensuring that innovative therapies can progress through the pipeline more efficiently. This supportive regulatory and funding environment is essential for fostering advancements in oncolytic virus therapy research.

