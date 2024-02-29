Punyam Launched ISO 17025 Documents And Training Resources For Various Testing And Calibration Laboratory Accreditation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam, Globally recognised ISO and other management standards certification consultant, has announced the launching of its updated ISO 17025:2017 accreditation documents and training resources for testing and calibration laboratories. The ISO 17025 documents and training resources offered include an ISO/IEC 17025 documentation kit for the testing laboratory, an ISO/IEC 17025 documentation kit for the calibration laboratory, ISO 17025 auditor training PPT kit, ISO 17025 Lead Auditor Training course, ISO 17025 Auditor Training course, and ISO 17025 Lead Implementer Training course. Training courses are available online through a fully automated learning management system (LMS), The ready to use edited documents to meet all requirements of ISO/IEC 17025 are available for civil; chemical; environment; metal and petroleum testing laboratories as well as calibration laboratories.



said Mr. Devang Jhaveri, Director, Punyam



ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is an international standard developed by ISO that specifies the competence, impartiality, and consistency of calibration and testing laboratories. Originally published in 1999, it was reworked in 2005 and reissued in 2017. The third edition, published in 2017, focuses on independent testing and calibration laboratories, as well as company/other laboratories. This version was last evaluated and confirmed by the ISO Technical Committee in 2023, therefore it is currently valid. Punyam has updated its ISO 17025:2017 accreditation documents and training resources after this confirmation of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Standard.



The ISO/IEC 17025 documents kit offered by Punyam contains more than 90 editable MS Word files including ISO/IEC 17025 Manual, Work Instructions, Procedures, Exhibits, Formats, Risk Templates, ISO 17025 Audit Checklist, and many more for total more than 400 pages. These ISO 17025:2017 accreditation documents are created in plain English and user-friendly editable format to help laboratories complete ISO 17025 documentation easily and achieve ISO 17025:2017 accreditation quickly . These ISO 17025 documents meet all requirements of the standard. The documents are created by a team of professional ISO 17025 consultants and auditors having decades of experience in ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation of laboratories.



The ISO 17025 Training courses are designed for those who want to become an ISO 17025 auditor for Laboratory Management Systems and also for those who are entrusted with the responsibility to implement ISO 17025:2017 in their laboratory . All the ISO/IEC17025 training courses offered by Punyam include lectures, handouts, videos, an audit checklist, and examinations. These ISO/IEC 17025 auditor training courses are beneficial for professionals working with laboratories or accreditation bodies, including quality managers, laboratory managers, directors, top management representatives, consultants, compliance executives, and those planning to perform audits conforming to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard. The e-learning courses are intended to help individuals succeed in today's competitive world, renew professional licences, and upgrade their knowledge and abilities. They are also beneficial for those beginning a new career as a lead auditor. The ISO/IEC 17025 e-learning courses offered by Punyam are developed by a team of trainers and consultants having extensive experience in designing and delivering training programs and online courses for ISO/IEC 17025 auditors training. The team has more than 20 years of experience in laboratory management system consultancy for successful ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation of various calibration and testing laboratories in over 35 countries worldwide.



About Punyam

Punyam is one of India's leading ISO and other Management System Certification Consultants offering consultancy services for documentation, training, system implementation, and certification for all important ISO and other national/international management system standards including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17020, ISO 50001, BRC food, BRC IoP, IFS, API, SEDEX Certification, FSSC 22000, RC 14001, Six Sigma, and 5S etc. Our ISO certification consultancy and other services are available for organizations of various nature and sizes in the manufacturing and service sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, construction, IT, healthcare, hotel and tourism, calibration and testing laboratories, education, automotive, oil and petrochemicals, power, textile, and many more.



