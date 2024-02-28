Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Feb 29-Mar 2, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

As the Luminous Festival and Web Summit Qatar wrap up, Qatar's bustling scene ensures there's always something happening! With music, dance, sports, food, vintage finds, and plenty of fun, Doha has it all! Check out the exciting events lined up for you to enjoy this weekend!

Good Finds Market



Until March 2, 2024

4pm - 9pm

Doha Fire Station

Due to the positive response, the Good Finds Market has been extended until Saturday! The pop-up market is a must-go for vintage enthusiasts and lovers of unique, sustainable items. Browse through a curated selection of vintage and secondhand pieces, handmade ceramics, limited-edition artwork, and one-of-a-kind jewellery. The market offers quality items that have been recycled and reused, making it a sustainable shopping experience! Come to the Good Finds Market and witness the creativity of independent artists, local creators, foodies, pottery enthusiasts, and vintage lovers alike.

The Pearl Food Festival



Until March 5, 2024

Saturday - Wednesday: 4pm - 11pm; Thursday & Friday: 4pm - 2am

Porto Arabia Marina, The Pearl Island

It's a celebration of local and international cuisines at The Pearl Food Festival! With a unique layout along the picturesque boardwalk from 18 to 28 La Croisette, attendees can explore nearly 30 booths offering a diverse range of food and beverage concepts. Whether you're into fine dining or casual eateries, the festival caters to all tastes. With a waterfront backdrop and family-friendly entertainment, it's a must-attend event for delicious food and fun!

ONE 166: Qatar



March 1, 2024

3:30pm; Doors open at 2PM

Lusail Sports Arena

Witness the excitement as ONE Championship comes to Qatar for the first time this Friday with ONE 166! Get ready for three World Title rematches and an unforgettable mix of martial arts disciplines like MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, boxing, and submission grappling. Save the date for an evening of high-stakes matches, featuring international superstars and local heroes. Get your tickets here .

Lusail Speed Fest 2024



February 29 - March 2, 2024; March 8 - 10, 2024

Lusail International Circuit

For two back-to-back weekends, the Lusail Speed Fest 2024 will take over the Lusail International Circuit with two and four-wheel racing events! Experience the excitement of the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 km - 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) this weekend, featuring a free practice, the Lusail Classic Race, and a thrilling race day finale. Then, mark your calendars for the 2024 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar next weekend, with free practice, qualifying and sprint race, and the final race day. The first 4,000 spectators to enter the venue every day from February 29 to March 2 get paddock access, and the first 400 spectators to enter the venue on March 10 will have access to the Hero Walk, giving fans the chance to see MotoGP icons in the flesh! Get your 6-day access tickets here for only QR200!

2nd Souq Waqif International Dates Exhibition



Until March 5, 2024

9am - 12pm; 3:30pm - 10pm

Eastern Square, Souq Waqif

The International Dates Exhibition makes a return after a hiatus since 2019, with a 10-day exhibition of diverse date varieties from local and international producers. The festival features exhibitors specializing in date production, supply, and sales. Visitors can explore a range of date types, including Halawy, Mazafati, Medjool, and unique combinations like Milk Chocolate Date Almonds and Dates with Coconut. Admission to the event is free, don't miss out and enjoy the rich variety of dates on display at the festival.

Electric Idyll Exhibition by Pipilotti Rist



Until June 1, 2024

Saturday to Thursday: 9am - 7pm; Friday: 1:30pm - 7pm

Doha Fire Station

Qatar Museums brings 'Electric Idyll' – the first survey exhibition dedicated to renowned contemporary Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist in the MENA region - in Doha. Created as a site-specific installation for the Fire Station's gallery spaces, the exhibition integrates historical works with new productions. Spanning over 650 square metres in the Fire Station's Garage Gallery, Electric Idyll is a comprehensive installation featuring celebrated pieces by Rist alongside new participatory works made exclusively for this showcase. Don't miss this unique showcase, open until June. Get your tickets here .

Longines Global Champions Tour



February 29 - March 2, 2024

2:30pm onwards

Al Shaqab

This year, the Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League will kick off at the Al Shaqab equestrian facility in Doha. This prestigious venue will host the inaugural stage, drawing elite horses and riders from around the world to compete for supremacy in this renowned championship series. With top talent, both horse and human, the Longines Global Champions Tour 2024 promises thrilling competitions in show jumping, spanning continents like Asia, Europe, Americas, and the Middle East. Don't miss the first stage of this renowned equestrian event. Tickets here !

The Smurf-Tastic Science Fair



February 29 - March 8, 2024

Show 1: 4pm - 5pm; Show 2: 6pm - 7pm; Show 3: 9pm - 10pm

Family Amphitheater - Family Zone, Expo 2023 Doha

Join the Smurfs for a Smurf-tastic adventure at the Smurfs Science Fair! The blue villagers are excited to showcase their cool inventions, including illuminated mushrooms and a 'vanishing tree.' This interactive Science Fair teaches children about technology and innovation, in hopes of inspiring them to create their own Smurf-tastic inventions. Bring your little ones to this fun, educational experience for free!

Qumra Pass



March 1 - 6, 2024

Join fellow filmmakers and film lovers on a cinematic journey with Doha Film Institute's Qumra initiative. Designed to empower filmmakers globally, this year's Qumra offers Master Classes led by acclaimed filmmakers who will provide invaluable insights to the audience. This year's Qumra Screenings will showcase eight exceptional feature films from the region and beyond. Don't miss the opportunity to gain access to all this and more with the Qumra Pass .

Mahaseel Festival



Until April 15, 2024

9am - 9pm

Katara's Southern Area

The 8th edition of the Mahaseel Festival promises an expansive showcase of Qatar's finest crops and agricultural products, featuring vegetables, honey, local dates, flowering plants, meat, eggs, birds, and poultry. With increasing participation from Qatari farms, apiaries, and national food companies, the festival highlights 24 local farms, 8 nurseries offering ornamental plants and flower seedlings, and 10 national companies specializing in various food products. It's the perfect way to get high quality products while supporting local farms!

Register for Short Film Lab: Weekend Film Challenge



Deadline: March 6, 2024

In celebration of the upcoming International Women's Day, the Short Films Lab invites aspiring filmmakers to join the Weekend Film Challenge, a great opportunity to showcase your filmmaking skills with a team in just 48 hours! Make a short film around the theme, 'Invest in Women,' and bring your unique perspective to the screen. The challenge is open to everyone aged 6 and above, both males and females. Form teams and compete for exciting prizes, including top-notch camera equipment from Canon! Click here , for more information. To register, click here .

Instudio Club Pop-up



February 29 - March 1: 2pm - 9pm; March 2: 10am - 9pm

Biodome 2 International Zone, Expo 2023 Doha

The Instudio Club is a private club of creatives who bring together a diverse mix of dynamic people in Qatar. Check out their pop-up store at the Expo 2023 Doha and discover the latest fashion trends in clothing and jewellery. Improve and innovate on your fashion styles with Instudio Club!

DSP Sunset Market



February 29, 2024

4pm - 10pm

Doha Sports Park

The DSP Sunset Market is set to make your leap year memorable! With over 60 handmade vendors and small businesses, a sunset yoga session for adults, face painting, henna, and more, they are ready to make your "extra day" extra special! Admission is QR25 for adults, and kids under 12 get in free... And your pets, too! Book your tickets here .