War Update: 79 Combat Clashes Along Ukraine's Frontlines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, February 28, Ukraine reported 79 combat engagements, most of them in the Novopavlivka and Avdiivka directions.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Russia launched five missile strikes and 91 airstrikes, as well as 102 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation has not changed significantly as Ukraine's forces spotted no signs of any offensive groupings being formed. Certain units of the Belarus armed forces are performing routine tasks near the border.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, going for subversive and reconnaissance missions and shelling populaces from across the border.

At least two dead as Russian bombs pummel Kupiansk

The Russians launched airstrikes at Ploske, Budarky, and Varvarivka of Kharkiv region. More than 30 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar strikes, including Prohres of Chernihiv region; Fotovizh, Seredyna-Buda, and Stara Huta, Sumy region; Strelecha, Lukyantsi, Starytsia, and Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

Kupiansk direction: Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled an assault near Tabaivka, where the invaders tried to push Ukrainians back from their positions.

The Russian forces launched airstrikes at the areas of Kupiansk and Synkivka of the Kharkiv region. Over 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Zapadne, Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Kotliarivka of Kharkiv region.

Lyman direction: the Ukrainian military repelled six attacks in the area of Terny and Yampolivka, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to penetrate Ukraine's defenses.

Russia poses threat to all states once influenced by USSR - Zelensky

The Russian forces launched airstrikes in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region, and Terny and Rozdylivka of Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Torske, and Rozdolivka of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve its tactical position.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Vasiutynske and Chasiv Yar of Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar shelling, including Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, and Druzhba of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, and Netailove of Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Keramik, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Orlivka, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

Novopavlivka direction: the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine areas of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried 25 times to break through Ukraine's defenses, with aerial support.

Belgium to donate EUR 200M for Czech initiative onfor Ukraine

The Russians launched airstrikes at the areas of Kurakhove, Vuhledar, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region, and Novodarivka of Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Blahodatne, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region, came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Orikhiv direction: the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the area east of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russian army launched an airstrike in the area of of Malynivka, Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements, including Malynivka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Piatykhatky of Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by Russian artillery and mortars.

Kherson direction: the enemy does not abandon the intention to knock out Ukrainian units from their bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Dnipro. Three assault attempts were reported during the day.

About 20 settlements, including Lvove, Poniativka, Kherson, and Antonivka of Kherson region, were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar shelling.

During the day, Ukraine's Air Force struck seven Russian manpower clusters.

Ukraine's missile forces hit Russia's command post, a manpower and weapons cluster, four artillery systems, an air defense system, an electronic warfare system, and“another significant target.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, from February 24, 2022 to February 28, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 412,610 Russian invaders, including 1,060 in the past 24 hours.