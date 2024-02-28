Ukraine, North Macedonia's Presidents Discuss Veterans Rehabilitation Hub

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the framework of participation in the Ukraine – South East Europe Summit in Tirana, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, discussing the idea of a hub for rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers and recreation of children of fallen heroes.

That's according to the Ukrainian President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"If our friends help us, we can talk about a rehabilitation coalition. It will be very important if our Balkan friends can help organize such a platform with the participation of different countries," the head of state said.

Zelensky also informed Stevo Pendarovski on the latest developments at the front and Ukraine's current defense needs, as well as noted the importance of North Macedonia's participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The Ukrainian president praised North Macedonia's support for Ukraine at the political level and thanked his counterpart for a clear position on Ukraine's future membership in NATO.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe Summit in Tirana.

The participants of the summit signed a joint declaration calling on the international community to resolutely increase support for Ukraine.

