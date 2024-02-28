US Urges Israel To Facilitate Access To Al-Aqsa Mosque In Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The United States on Wednesday called on Israel to allow Muslim worshipers to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque during the coming holy month of Ramadan.

"We have urged them that worshipers should have access to Al-Aqsa during Ramadan," the US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing.

"That's not just the right thing to do, it's not just a matter of granting people religious freedom that they deserve and that -- to which they have a right, but it's also a matter that directly is important to Israel's security.

He stressed that "it is not in Israel's security interest to inflame tensions in the West Bank or in the broader region, and so we'll continue to make that clear". (end)

