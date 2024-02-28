US Urges Israel To Facilitate Access To Al-Aqsa Mosque In Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The United States on Wednesday called on Israel to allow Muslim worshipers to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque during the coming holy month of Ramadan.
"We have urged them that worshipers should have access to Al-Aqsa during Ramadan," the US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing.
"That's not just the right thing to do, it's not just a matter of granting people religious freedom that they deserve and that -- to which they have a right, but it's also a matter that directly is important to Israel's security.
He stressed that "it is not in Israel's security interest to inflame tensions in the West Bank or in the broader region, and so we'll continue to make that clear". (end)
rsr
MENAFN28022024000071011013ID1107914037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.