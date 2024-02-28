Kerala Congress Announces Rs 15 Lakh Relief Funds For Man Who Died By Elephant Attack At Wayanad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has stepped forward to offer financial support to the family of Ajeesh, who tragically lost his life in a wild elephant attack in Wayanad. The announcement comes after a tumultuous turn of events surrounding the relief funds initially promised by the Karnataka government.

Ajeesh's untimely demise occurred when he was fatally trampled by a rogue wild tusker named Belur Makhana, near the Kerala-Karnataka border. The incident sparked a wave of empathy, prompting Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader, to extend assistance to Ajeesh's grieving family.

Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack

However, amidst political wrangling, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in opposition in Karnataka, raised objections to the aid proposed by Gandhi. Their opposition triggered a contentious debate, leaving Ajeesh's family caught in the middle of a political crossfire.

Undeterred by the controversy, KPCC President K Sudhakaran took a decisive step, announcing a generous ex-gratia payment of Rs 15 lakhs for Ajeesh's family. This gesture of solidarity aims to alleviate the financial burden on the bereaved family and provide them with much-needed support during their time of mourning.