Russian Shelling Damages 5 Private Houses, 1 Apartment Block In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, the shelling by Russian forces caused damage to 25 private houses, an apartment block, an administrative building of the city council, a shop, a club, and a farm.

The police of Sumy region reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, the Russian military attacked the territory of the region again. A total of 295 attacks were recorded. As many as 25 private residential buildings, 1 apartment block, and an administrative building of the city council were damaged,” the post reads.

The shelling also damaged the premises of a shop, a village club, a farm warehouse, and the agricultural machinery of an agricultural company. In addition, sunflower seeds caught fire inside the hangar.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two police officers were killed and six others sustained injuries of varying degrees in the shelling of the Sumy region. Additionally, two civilians were injured when a shell hit their house in Seredyna Buda.

Photo credit: Police of Sumy region