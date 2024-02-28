China criticizes recent Russia sanctions

(MENAFN) China has vehemently expressed its opposition to the recent sanctions imposed by Western nations, particularly the United States, which included Chinese entities allegedly supporting Russia's military actions in Ukraine. The Chinese Commerce Ministry released statements condemning the measures, emphasizing that the restrictions damage the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains. The ministry criticized the United States approach as a form of unilateral sanctions, 'long-arm jurisdiction,' and economic coercion that undermines international economic and trade rules. China firmly opposes such actions and vowed to take steps to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises affected by the sanctions.



In response to the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United Kingdom, the Chinese Commerce Ministry issued a separate statement, warning of the negative impact on global economic and trade ties. The European Union sanctions package included restrictions on four Chinese companies, while the United Kingdom targeted three Chinese electronics firms. Beijing denounced these measures, emphasizing their adverse consequences for international economic relationships.



The sanctions targeting non-Russian entities aim to prevent companies worldwide from assisting Moscow in circumventing previous Western restrictions. Despite criticism and opposition from affected nations, Western countries continue to use sanctions as a tool to pressure Russia. Moscow has argued that these sanctions have failed to destabilize the Russian economy, asserting that they have backfired on the countries imposing them. The ongoing sanctions saga underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics and economic repercussions resulting from the Ukraine conflict.





