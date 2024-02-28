Ansa, Ayeera Win Gold In Senior Wushu League

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- Srinagar's martial arts twins, Ansa Hassan Chishti and Ayeera Hassan Chishti, have clinched two gold medals in the Khelo India Senior Women Wushu League.
Their remarkable victory came after they defeated top Wushu athletes from states such as Manipur, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan in the competition taking place at Ranchi, Jharkhand.
The sisters have been selected to represent India at the Moscow Stars International Wushu Championship. They are set to depart for Russia on Wednesday, and have been categorized as the most accomplished Wushu athletes from J&K to date.
Read Also J&K Fencers Dominate Khelo India University Games Shopian Boy, 10, Wins Gold In Tri-Nation Int'l Championship
|
