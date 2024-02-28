Dow Jones ends Tuesday’s session in red as US stocks closed mixed

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average concluded the trading session lower as US stocks closed with a mixed performance. The blue-chip index experienced a decline of 96.82 points, marking a 0.25 percent decrease, and settled at 38,972.41.



Conversely, the S&P 500 index saw gains, rising by 8.65 points or 0.17 percent, reaching 5,078.18 by the end of the day. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index recorded a notable increase of 59.05 points, equivalent to a 0.37 percent rise, closing at 16,035.30.



Reflecting market sentiment, the VIX volatility index, commonly referred to as the fear index, declined by 2.3 percent to reach 13.43. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury yield witnessed a modest increase of 0.1 percent, reaching 4.303 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index remained unchanged at 103.81, while the euro held steady against the greenback at USD1.0845.



Among commodities, precious metals experienced declines, with gold losing 0.04 percent to reach USD2,030 per ounce and silver dropping 0.2 percent to USD22.48 per ounce.



On the other hand, oil prices observed gains, with global benchmark Brent crude climbing by 0.8 percent to settle at USD82.33 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 1.2 percent to reach USD78.56 per barrel.

