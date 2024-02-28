Qatar Airways To Shift Operations To Mopa

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Goa

:

In what could be a big setback, Qatar Airways is all set to relocate its operations from Dabolim airport in South Goa to the newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport in North.



The change is to take effect from June 20, 2024. As per sources, the airline's daily direct flight schedule will continue, utilising a mix of Airbus 320 and Boeing 787 aircraft for this route.

The decision aligns Qatar Airways with other carriers, including IndiGo and Oman Air, opting to be served by the Mopa International Airport. The new airport boasts State-of-the-art infrastructure and offers improved proximity to hotels and public transportation, enhancing the overall passenger experience.

Having initiated its operations in Goa in 2009, Qatar Airways is transitioning from Dabolim to Mopa, aiming to provide superior services to passengers traveling to over 170 destinations in its network. It may be recalled that there was a hue and cry over airlines shifting operations to Mopa. Opposition parties had also raised apprehensions with regards to decline in number of flights Dabolim.



Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, had however, reassured that Dabolim airport will continue to be operational as a commercial airport and there were no moves to shut it down. He had however, admitted that some flights had shifted operations to Mopa, but there was no decline in the passenger footfall at Dabolim.

Besides domestic-operated airlines like Indigo, Akasa Air, Vistara and Spicejet operating at Mopa, international destinations are being served by Air India, Oman Air, Indigo and Tui. With the ongoing Phase 3 Stage 1 expansion, the MIA aims to reach eight million passengers per annum and the works are expected to be completed before the winter schedule of 2024.



-B