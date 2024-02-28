Another 15 Children Evacuated From Selydove Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 29 civilians, including 15 children, were evacuated from the Selydove community of the Donetsk region to the Zakarpattia region.

The Selydove City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The evacuation of civilians from the Selydove community to safer regions of the country continues. Today, families with children have been evacuated to the Zakarpattia region for further resettlement: 29 people, including 15 children," the statement said.

It is noted that with the help of the 'Proliska' humanitarian mission, the community residents were taken to the Pokrovsk railway station, from where they went to western Ukraine by evacuation train.

As reported, in the Donetsk region, Russian invaders have intensified shelling of settlements since December 2023, so it was decided to extend the mandatory evacuation of the population.

On the night of February 14, Russian troops shelled a medical facility and a house in Selydove. The main impact of Russian missiles was on the maternity ward. Three people were killed, including a child and a pregnant woman, and 12 others were injured, including four children.

Currently, 524 thousand people remain in the Donetsk region. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion over 1 million 355 thousand people have been evacuated from the Donetsk region, including over 164 thousand children.