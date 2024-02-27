Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5: Yami Gautam's New Movie Continues To Do Well, Earns ₹36 Crore Worldwide

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5: Article 370, Yami Gautam's latest movie, has been doing consistent business at the box office since its release. After having passed the Monday test and earned ₹3.25 crore net on February 27, the Bollywood movie earned ₹3.25 crore net on Tuesday as well movie was released on February 23 and collected ₹5.9 crore net in India. With strong word of mouth, the movie went on mint great numbers in the domestic market during the weekend.

Also Read: Fake Instagram profiles of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's new-born baby Akaay explode on the internetOn Saturday, the movie earned ₹7.4 crore net. After that, it did a business of ₹9.6 crore net on Sunday. So far, the movie has raked in ₹29.40 crore net in India 370 is helmed by debutant director Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The movie has received positive response from critics and audiences alike Read: Article 370 banned: Yami Gautam's new movie won't be shown in these countries despite dedicated fan baseWith an overseas collection of ₹5.4 crore and the India gross box office at ₹30.6 crore, Article 370 has managed to collect ₹36 crore worldwide so far. The movie earlier faced a roadblock as it got banned in Gulf countries, potentially affecting its overseas numbers 370 vs CrakkYami Gautam's latest movie has been winning against Crakk. Vidyut Jamwal's new action thriller, reportedly made with ₹45 crore, has been earning at a much-slower rate.

Also Read: Crakk Box Office Collection Day 5: Vidyut Jammwal's movie mints ₹1.01 croreIt minted ₹10.71 crore net in India so far. Against Article 370's ₹36 crore, Crakk has managed to earn ₹12.1 crore.

MENAFN27022024007365015876ID1107908724