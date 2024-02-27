Presbyopia by Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE doctor Dr. Hernan Martinez Osorio,

(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Presbyopia

As we journey through life, our bodies undergo various changes, and our eyes are no exception. One common vision change that occurs with age is presbyopia. Often referred to as "aging eyes," presbyopia is a natural part of the aging process that affects our ability to focus on close-up objects. Let's delve into the intricacies of presbyopia and explore how it impacts our vision.

Presbyopia typically becomes noticeable around the age of 40, although the onset and progression can vary from person to person. It occurs due to changes in the eye's crystalline lens, which loses flexibility over time. The crystalline lens is responsible for adjusting its shape to focus light onto the retina, allowing us to see objects clearly at different distances. With age, this flexibility diminishes, making it challenging to focus on close-up tasks such as reading, using smartphones, or threading a needle.

Common symptoms of presbyopia include the need to hold reading materials at arm's length, eye strain, headaches, and difficulty reading in low light conditions. While presbyopia is a natural part of aging, understanding its impact and exploring corrective measures can significantly improve one's quality of life.

Corrective lenses, such as reading glasses or progressive lenses, are often prescribed to address presbyopia. Reading glasses provide a magnifying effect for close-up tasks, while progressive lenses offer a seamless transition between near, intermediate, and distance vision. For those who prefer a more permanent solution, refractive surgery options like monovision or Presbyond LASIK or Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE) can be considered.

In addition to corrective measures, adopting healthy eye habits can contribute to maintaining optimal vision as we age. Regular eye examinations become crucial to monitor changes in vision and address emerging issues promptly. Adequate lighting when reading or working on close-up tasks, along with taking breaks to rest the eyes, can alleviate strain.

Presbyopia is a universal and inevitable aspect of aging, affecting people worldwide. Embracing this natural change and proactively seeking solutions empowers individuals to adapt and enjoy continued visual clarity. Whether it's through stylish reading glasses, advanced contact lenses, or surgical interventions, addressing presbyopia allows us to appreciate the beauty of a life well seen. So, as the pages of time turn, let's embrace the journey with clear vision and a focus on the vivid details that make every moment special.

Dr. Hernan Martinez Osorio,

Consultant Ophthalmologist

Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE















MENAFN27022024004613010418ID1107908351