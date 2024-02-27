Big Retailers Did Not Come To Tenders For AFU - Zhumadilov Gave Reason

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Large retail chains did not participate in the first tenders of the State Logistics Operator, as they do not understand the model of procurement from the product catalog.

This was announced by Arsen Zhumadilov, Director General of the State Operator of the Logistics, Ukrinform reports citing LIGA .

"For large networks, the model used for food supply, namely the purchase of sets from the catalog, is still unclear. They have questions about the catalog kits regarding quantity and assortment. Chains say that not all items are imported and contracted for the needs of consumers who come to their stores," Zhumadilov said.

The Ministry of Defense is going to revise the catalog and remove items that have never been ordered. There will be several dozen such items, mostly non-standard and exotic items. The Ministry will not give any preferences to retail chains.

"It is up to the retailers to decide whether they will enter or not," Zhumadilov added.

As reported, the State Logistics Operator, a procurement organization of the Ministry of Defense , will be responsible for feeding the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the second quarter of 2024. It has developed an IT solution for submitting applications for food supplies to military units, which aims to automate processes and consolidate data.

