Solutions By Stc Signs An Open RAN Agreement With Mavenir To Launch First Commercial Open RAN In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East) BARCELONA, Spain-(BUSINESS WIRE/ AETOSWire )- solutions by stc, the leading enabler

of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and the region, announces an Open RAN agreement with Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, to launch the first commercial Open RAN network in Saudi Arabia. The announcement is a boost to stc's Group strategic mission to deliver emerging technology to the Kingdom's mobile customers, supporting the Vision 2030 digital transformation strategy.

The service is expected to go-live commercially with its next-generation Open RAN network in 2024, this decision follows a successful initial deployment for multi-layer 4G and 5G NSA

Access Network on the Open RAN platform to stc, delivered in partnership with solutions by stc and Mavenir.

The newly launched multi-layered 4G and 5G Radio network will utilize Mavenir's 4G Remote Radio Unit (RRU) and 5G Massive MIMO (mMIMO) Active Antenna Unit (AAU) technology and leverage the cloud-native Mavenir Webscale Platform (MWP) with fully containerized Centralized Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) software. The solution will run on x86 commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware platform that represents best-in-class technology for open interface radio systems. Mavenir and Saudi Arabia-based partner solutions by stc will provide stc with a cloud-native deployment solution that harnesses a full combination of expert professional services plus cutting-edge hardware and software and seamlessly integrated into stc's radio network.

Yousef Almarshad, Chief Commercial Officer of solutions by stc commented:“Mavenir's Open RAN technology innovation, together with solutions by stc unrivalled experience in the Saudia Arabia market, provide a strong foundation for this trail-blazing Open RAN deployment,bringing the next-generation performance and breakthrough services to stc's valued customers across the Kingdom – going beyond data speeds to a more sustainably, securely and cost-effective network powered by Mavenir's Open RAN.”

BG Kumar, President, Access Networks, Platforms and Digital Enablement at Mavenir, added:

“Mavenir is extremely pleased to be awarded with the opportunity to build the first commercial Open RAN deployment in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with solutions by stc. Mavenir is confident that stc's Open RAN network in Saudi Arabia will act as a catalyst for further accelerating operators' digital transformation journeys across the Middle East region, ushering in a wave of customer-focused innovation that can fully leverage the unique potential generated by open standards and architecture.”

About stc Group:

stc group is an engine of digital transformation in the region, offering advanced solutions and driving the digitisation process. The group offers landline and fixed infrastructure, mobile and data services, and broadband & cloud computing services.

About solutions by stc:

solutions by stc represents the driving force of digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region, and the number one provider of information technology solutions in Saudi.

solutions aims to empower the public and private sectors by meeting the requirements of the digital age and adopting its latest trends. It also works to provide its customers with a diverse portfolio of services and products to support their daily operations, as the basic communications and information technology services provided by the company are designed to enable management and expansion of business.

solutions by stc started its operations more than 25 years ago and has provided its services to nearly 24,000 clients in 35 cities in Saudi Arabia and the region. The company's experience spans across several key sectors, including banking, healthcare, education, oil and gas, real estate, and telecom. The company has approximately 1,700 employees, including more than 1,000 with certifications in core technology areas.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent,automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir's award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers.