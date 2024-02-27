Qatar Hopes For Hostilities In Gaza To Pause During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Qatar is mediating at various level in Gaza and there are various developments towards mediation efforts, reported Al Jazeera quoting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, adding that it is too early to make an announcement.
The official added that they are optimistic in light of continuing talks between parties, hoping that the two parties in Gaza are able to stop hostilities during the month of Ramadan.
Talking about the reduction in aid entering Gaza, he further stated that the international community must intervene more clearly, adding "that there has been no real pressure from the international community to bring aid into Gaza."
Photo shows Palestinians mourning as they bury their dead following overnight Israeli air strikes, at a cemetery in east Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on February 26, 2024.(Photo by Said Khatib / AFP)
