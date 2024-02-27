South Korea Replaces Klinsmann With Asian Games-Winning Coach Hwang

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Seoul, South Korea: Jurgen Klinsmann's successor as South Korea coach is former international Hwang Sun-hong.

Hwang will take temporary charge of the team for at least two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Thailand in March, the Korea Football Association said on Tuesday.

He led the under-23 team to gold at the Asian Games last October and has also coached in the domestic league with Seoul, Busan IPark and Pohang Steelers. The former international scored 50 goals for South Korea.

"Hwang has recently demonstrated his achievements with his team's victory at the Hangzhou Asian Games,” said Jung Hae-sung, the new chief of the KFA national team committee. "He also has experience in international competitions and an understanding of Asian soccer.”

The KFA is expected to name a full-time coach before World Cup qualification continues in June with games against Singapore and China.

Klinsmann was dismissed on Feb. 16, 10 days after Korea lost to Jordan in the semifinals of the Asian Cup. He was widely criticized for his strategy on the field and working methods off it.