Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Investor Webinar 5 March 2024

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong, and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr Joel Crane.
TOPIC: Broken Hill Cobalt Project and Cobalt-Nickel Refinery Update
When: 5 March 2024
Time: 10.30 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 30 minutes
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB ) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
P: (02) 8287 0660
For enquiries, please email:
