Journalists Stage Sit-In In Solidarity With Palestinian Colleagues

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Journalists staged sit-ins on Monday in front of their media outlets in solidarity with Palestinian journalists.

The gatherings came in response to a call by the Jordan Press Association (JPA) to mark the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists.

In a statement issued to mark the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists, the JPA reiterated its support for Palestinian journalists in their struggle, resilience and courage to expose the violations committed by the Israeli occupation.



International Federation of Journalists had designated February 26 as the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists.