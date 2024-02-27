West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose Sets Deadline For TMC Govt To Nab Sandeshkhali Accused: 'Arrest Within 72 Hours Or...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to arrest absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh within the next 72 hours. Shahjahan Sheikh has been accused of land-grab and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali of Sundarbans.

The West Bengal Governor has also asked CM Mamata Banerjee-led state government to file a report within 72 hours if they fail to nab the main accused of sexual atrocities and land grab in Sandeshkhali.

Governor Ananda Bose also asked the state to investigate the alleged incident of a child being thrown away by miscreants in Sandeshkhali and submit a report to his office, according to a PTI report.

\"In the light of the decision of the Calcutta High Court, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali incidents, Shajahan Sheikh, may be arrested immediately, failing which reasons for the same may be reported within 72 hours,\" Bose wrote to the state government on Monday night.\"The veracity of a reported incident of a child being thrown by miscreants may be looked into and if found to be correct, strict action may be taken and report submitted,\" Ananda Bose's letter read Calcutta High Court on Monday directed that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI, the superintendent of police, and the state's home secretary representing the West Bengal government be impleaded as parties in the suo motu matter initiated on the allegations of sexual atrocities on women and the land grab of tribal people.\"Therefore, the said person shall be arrested by the police authorities concerned,\" the court directed in North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing protests for the past few weeks over allegations of land grab and sexual atrocities on women by Sheikh and his supporters persons including Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, alleged associates of Sheikh, were arrested, Shahjahan Sheikh himself has been evading the authorities since January 5, when Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who had gone to raid his premises at Sandeshkhali were attacked governor submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry a few days ago Bengal Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Agnimitra Paul, Suvendu Adhikari, and Sukanta Majumdar have been vehemently protesting against the alleged atrocities caused to women in Sandeshkhali by Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates.



