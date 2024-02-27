5 Mynmarese Held In Mizoram, Large Amount Of Myanmar And Indian Money Recovered

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Feb 27 (IANS) The Assam Rifles have detained five Myanmarese in Mizoram and seized large amounts of Indian and Myanmar currencies, officials said on Tuesday.

Assam Rifles officials said that the paramilitary troopers, during separate operations, recovered the money after apprehending five Myanmar nationals in two different areas of Bungtlang in Lawngtlai district on Monday night.

The troops recovered 12,48,76,000 kyat and Rs 16,45,000 in the operations. The detainees and recovered cash amount have been handed over to Bungtalang police station for further legal action.

The Assam Rifles have been guarding the 510 km India-Myanmar mountainous border with Mizoram and these unfenced frontiers, specially in Champhai and Siaha districts, are the main routes of drugs and various other contraband smuggling from across the border.