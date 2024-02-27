Jasmine Bhasin Introduces Fans To Culinary Delights In Phuket

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is on a vacation to Phuket, Thailand with her boyfriend Aly Goni, took her fans on a gastronomic tour by sharing a glimpse of the best Indian food available on the island.
The lovebirds were off on a romantic getaway to Phuket, to celebrate Aly's 33rd birthday.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Jasmine who has a following of 8.4 million fans, shared a photo which has a vast spread of Indian food. The snap which was clicked at the Mother India restaurant has a glimpse of chicken biryani, tandoori chicken, raita, mixed vegetable, tandoori roti and other gravy items.
The picture is captioned as: "Best Indian food in Phuket and gol gappe was the best in the world #motherindia restaurant in Phuket".
The actress known for her work in 'Honeymoon' also dropped a video of her beau, while they are travelling on a steamer boat. Aly can be seen recording the mesmerising view of the ocean, and the island.
He is wearing a blue half sleeves shirt, and a matching cap.
Jasmine and Aly met in 2018 during 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'. However, they began a romantic relationship in 2021 after participating in 'Bigg Boss 14'.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasmine has Punjabi film 'Carry On Jattiye' in the kitty.
MENAFN27022024000231011071ID1107905658
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.