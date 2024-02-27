Jasmine Bhasin Introduces Fans To Culinary Delights In Phuket

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is on a vacation to Phuket, Thailand with her boyfriend Aly Goni, took her fans on a gastronomic tour by sharing a glimpse of the best Indian food available on the island.

The lovebirds were off on a romantic getaway to Phuket, to celebrate Aly's 33rd birthday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jasmine who has a following of 8.4 million fans, shared a photo which has a vast spread of Indian food. The snap which was clicked at the Mother India restaurant has a glimpse of chicken biryani, tandoori chicken, raita, mixed vegetable, tandoori roti and other gravy items.

The picture is captioned as: "Best Indian food in Phuket and gol gappe was the best in the world #motherindia restaurant in Phuket".

The actress known for her work in 'Honeymoon' also dropped a video of her beau, while they are travelling on a steamer boat. Aly can be seen recording the mesmerising view of the ocean, and the island.

He is wearing a blue half sleeves shirt, and a matching cap.

Jasmine and Aly met in 2018 during 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'. However, they began a romantic relationship in 2021 after participating in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasmine has Punjabi film 'Carry On Jattiye' in the kitty.