Azerbaijan Reports Number Of Mine Victims In Previous Year

In 2023, 58 people became victims of mines and unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan.

This was reflected in the "Research report aimed at solving the problem of mines and unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan" prepared by the Public Association "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines", Azernews reports.

According to the report presented by the chairman of the Public Association, Hafiz Safikhanov, 19 people were killed and 39 injured last year. All of the injured were men.

It is reported that mine explosions occurred in Agрdam, Khojavand, Tartar, Lachin, Shusha, Jabrail, Kalbajar, Khojaly, Fuzuli, and Tovuz districts.

It should be noted that, according to the report, Azerbaijan is the third country in Europe, after Ukraine and Bosnia, that suffers most from the mine problem.

Recall that on February 4, 2024, a mine explosion occurred in the village of Gyzyloba in Tartar district.

Alizadeh Hasanali Shahin (born in 2001), a resident of Garadagly village in Tartar district, was injured as a result of a mine explosion in the territory of the previous line of contact.

His left leg was amputated below the ankle, and his right leg was wounded by shrapnel from an anti-personnel mine explosion while he was grazing cattle in a cleared area.