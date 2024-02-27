Azerbaijan Reports Number Of Mine Victims In Previous Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In 2023, 58 people became victims of mines and unexploded
ordnance in Azerbaijan.
This was reflected in the "Research report aimed at solving the
problem of mines and unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan" prepared by
the Public Association "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines", Azernews reports.
According to the report presented by the chairman of the Public
Association, Hafiz Safikhanov, 19 people were killed and 39 injured
last year. All of the injured were men.
It is reported that mine explosions occurred in Agрdam,
Khojavand, Tartar, Lachin, Shusha, Jabrail, Kalbajar, Khojaly,
Fuzuli, and Tovuz districts.
It should be noted that, according to the report, Azerbaijan is
the third country in Europe, after Ukraine and Bosnia, that suffers
most from the mine problem.
Recall that on February 4, 2024, a mine explosion occurred in
the village of Gyzyloba in Tartar district.
Alizadeh Hasanali Shahin (born in 2001), a resident of Garadagly
village in Tartar district, was injured as a result of a mine
explosion in the territory of the previous line of contact.
His left leg was amputated below the ankle, and his right leg
was wounded by shrapnel from an anti-personnel mine explosion while
he was grazing cattle in a cleared area.
