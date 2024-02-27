Holabird's Online-Only Auction, March 2-3, Features Western Americana, Numismatics, Bottles, More

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Reno, NV, USA, February 27, 2024 -- Shaking off the effects of winter following a highly successful four-day Marvels of the West auction in January, Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC will dip its toes into early spring with a two-day, online-only March Madness timed auction on Saturday and Sunday, March 2nd and 3rd, at 8 am Pacific time both days. Online bidding is via iCollector.



"We are thrilled to present to you a captivating array of treasures spanning a multitude of categories, promising something special for every collector," said Fred Holabird of Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC. "With over two thousand lots carefully curated for your consideration, we invite you to join us for this fun sale.ï¿1⁄2 All lots open for bidding at just $10.



The two-day, online-only Western Americana and collectibles auction is bursting with more than 1,500 lots, in a galaxy of categories that include Western Americana, bottles, ephemera, mining, numismatics, philatelic and dealer specials. Frequenters of Holabird auctions will recognize names like Ken Prag and Chunlin Zhu, whose collections are being sold on an ongoing basis.



Day 1, on Friday, March 2nd, will be arguably the busier of the two days, if the sheer number of categories is any gauge. Up for bid will be items in a staggering 28 categories, to include art, general foreign, spoons and flatware, glassware and bottles, salon and tobacciana, general collectibles, tools, Native Americana, cowboy, weapons and firearms, military and political.



Also up for bid will by fraternal organizations, firefighting memorabilia, ephemera (sorted by geography), musical and entertainment, sports, photography, Worldï¿1⁄2s Fair and Expositions, antique maps, toys, books, numismatics, tokens and medals, ingots, minerals, mining and mining stocks. Altogether, 776 lots will be sold to the highest bidder, with each lot starting at just $10.



Two of the top three lots on Day 1 are gold coin lots. They include a pair of U.S. $25 Gold Eagle mint state coins, one from 1994 and the other 2008 and both containing one-half ounce of fine gold (est. $3,000-$5,000). The other lot is a 1911 U.S. Indian Head $10 gold piece, graded MS61 by NGC, one of 505,500 made and one of just 2,307 graded MS61 by NGC (est. $1,000-$2,000).



A 1932 reprint of the 1850 Rocky Bar (Calif.) Mining Company pamphlet giving Articles of Association, resolutions and more, 12pages, softbound, in near mint condition, has an estimate of $2,400-$3,000. Also, a group of ten 1894-1900 covers and contents to Virginia City (Mont.) merchant S. R. Buford from Utah, Chicago, Minnesota and Nebraska, should bring $70-$1,000.



A circa 1780-1880 original carved Chinese cinnabar lacquer snuff bottle that came out of the Hotel House in Tombstone, Arizona in 1882, about 2 ï¿1⁄2 inches tall, carved to each side with a waterside village scene, is expected to sell for $500-$1,000; while a Chinese carved limestone root with a custom base, 10 inches by 8 inches by 90 inches, carries an estimate of $500-$900.



A Brizard, Inc. (Arcata, Calif.) advertising calendar from 1920 (ï¿1⁄2Nearly Everything to Wear, to Use and to Eatï¿1⁄2), 15 ï¿1⁄2 inches by 10 ï¿1⁄2 inches, should fetch $50-$800. Also, a group of six Mexico mining stocks spanning the years 1863-1916, including two from the Minas Prietas Mining Company, both from 1881, and one to El Dorado Mining Co., should make $300-$700.



Day 2, on Saturday, March 3rd, will contain 786 lots of philatelic, postcards, stamps, Wells Fargo and Express, transportation (auto, railroad, more), and stocks and bonds in various categories.



Two publications from the National Corvette Restoration Society, including The NCRS Driveline (41 issues, 2002-2011) and The Corvette Restorer Magazine (138 issues, 1974-2011), should achieve $200-$300. Also, a rare Arizona and Swansa Railroad temporary stock certificate from 1930 is expected to change hands for $150-$300. The railroad went out of business in 1931.



This is a timed auction, so there will be no live auctioneer or audio/video feed. Folks can bid now, up to the day each session closes. On both the auction days, they will be able to log in to a virtual console and bid live, per normal. Each lot will open with an automatic timer thatï¿1⁄2s reset with each live bid. Once the bidding stops and the timer runs out, then the next lot is presented.



Internet bidding will be provided exclusively by iCollector. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Color catalogs are available by calling 1-844-492-2766, or 775-851-1859.



Anyone owning a collection that might fit into a Holabird Western Americana Collections auction is encouraged to get in touch. The firm travels throughout the U.S., to see and pick up collections. The company has agents all over America and will travel to inspect most collections.



To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC and the online-only March Madness timed auction slated for March 2nd and 3rd, starting at 8 am Pacific time each day, visit

