Cough Syrup Market Size, Share, Demand, Companies And Research Report By IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The global cough syrup market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.11% during 2023-2028.

Market Insight:

Cough syrup is a combination drug that offers temporary relief from common cold, cough, hay fever, and other respiratory allergies. It is produced using expectorants, non-opioid cough suppressants, and antihistamine compounds to block the symptoms. The suppressants help alleviate the symptoms of dry cough by reducing the activity of the cough reflex and minimizing the urge to cough. The function of the expectorants is to treat a cough with mucus by loosening it, which makes it easy to expel from the body. The antihistamines relieve the cough caused by minor throat or airway irritation. In recent years, cough syrups have gained traction as they are prescribed by doctors or are available over-the-counter (OTC) in pharmacy stores in different flavors, such as honey, bubblegum, cherry, and orange.

Market Trends:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the increasing incidences of upper respiratory tract infection (URTI), along with other respiratory disorders globally. Additionally, the rising geriatric population, which is more prone to such diseases, is positively influencing market growth. Other than this, cough syrups are mainly used to treat dry cough, which develops due to prolonged exposure to tobacco, poor air quality, and indoor smoke and air pollution.

Besides this, the growing health consciousness, along with the easy accessibility of this product in pharmacies and general stores, is creating a positive market outlook. In line with this, numerous product innovations, such as the development of cough syrups with minimal effects, are propelling market growth. Other growth-inducing factors include exponential growth in the pharmaceutical industry and expanding disposable income levels.

Cough Syrup Companies Covered:



Acella Pharmaceuticals LLC

Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited The Procter & Gamble Company

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global cough syrup market on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:



Expectorants

Cough Suppressants/Antitussives Combination Medications

Breakup by Age Group:



Pediatric Adult

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

