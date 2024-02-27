Houseboat Sinks In Jhelum In Rajbagh, Suffers Damage

Houseboat owner Abdul Rehman Pakhtoon said they noticed in the morning that the houseboat was sinking.

“As we noticed it, we immediately called the administration for assistance,” he said. as per news agency KNO.

He said that in view of the inclement weather, the administration must provide them support and shelter.

The SDRF and Fire and Emergency Service carried out the rescue operation.

