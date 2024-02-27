Germany considers reaching out to India, Arab nations to secure additional artillery shells for Ukraine

(MENAFN) In response to warnings from Western intelligence chiefs about potential vulnerabilities in Ukraine's defenses due to ammunition shortages, Germany is reportedly considering reaching out to India and Arab nations to secure additional artillery shells for Ukraine, according to claims by Der Spiegel. The media outlet highlighted concerns that without swift action to address the ammunition shortfall, Kiev's defenses could face collapse.



As the primary donor to Ukraine, the United States has not provided any defense aid for over a month, with Congress yet to approve new allocations. House Republicans have been blocking President Joe Biden's proposed foreign aid bill, which includes USD60 billion in military assistance for Kiev. Their demands include tightening United States border controls and implementing measures to address the issue of illegal migrants crossing from Mexico. The impasse has left Ukraine in a precarious position, particularly evident in the recent retreat of Ukrainian forces from the strategically important town of Avdeevka in Donbass.



Against this backdrop, Der Spiegel revealed that General Christian Freuding, a top German military commander responsible for procuring weapons for Ukraine, is holding biweekly closed-door meetings with national diplomats, chancellery staffers, and other officials. The primary focus of these meetings is reportedly exploring whether countries possess significant stocks of artillery shells and if they can be persuaded to share them with Ukraine. The media outlet suggests that there is even an assurance of discretion for nations that prefer to remain neutral on the Ukraine issue.



According to Der Spiegel, General Freuding confirmed in a recent parliamentary session that Berlin is actively "trying to purchase ammunition from all over the world," with a particular emphasis on securing 155mm NATO-standard rounds. The effort signifies Germany's commitment to addressing Ukraine's urgent ammunition needs by engaging in diplomatic initiatives and seeking international cooperation. As the situation unfolds, the success of these endeavors will likely play a crucial role in determining the resilience of Ukraine's defenses amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.







