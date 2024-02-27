Brink Appeals To Americans To Support Ukraine: Now Is Crucial Moment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that now is a crucial moment for the United States to double its assistance to Ukraine and help win the war.

Brink said this in an interview with CNN host Christiane Amanpour, Ukrinform reported, citing the diplomat's post on the social network X.

“Did not miss the opportunity to speak about US support for Ukraine for Christiane Amanpour, My appeal: this is a crucial point. We have already provided Ukraine with $75 billion in support. We need to double down and help them finish the job”, she wrote.

Brink said that“our support is not for some endless goal”

“Our support is to help Ukraine become self-sufficient, get closer to the EU and NATO and be the kind of partner we want and need. And if I have anything to say to the American people, it's that the time has come. There is an urgent need to get this support for Ukraine so that we can support them, but most importantly, also support US national interests”, Brink noted.

As reported, the US Senate on February 13 approved a bipartisan funding bill by 70 votes that assists Ukraine, Israel, and other allied countries without taking into account measures to combat immigration. The document must now be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by the president. However, the lower chamber of the US Congress went on vacation, leaving the aid package approved by the Senate without consideration.

The U.S. administration at all levels is calling on the House of Representatives to immediately assist Ukraine by passing the bill with external support, which was previously supported by the U.S. Senate.