Kuwait's Youth Authority Announces Clean-Up Campaign After Nat'l Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Youth Public Authority, in partnership with the Kuwaiti Diving team, announced on Tuesday a campaign aiding the municipality in the cleaning up process after celebrations and marches, in honor of Kuwait's National Day and Liberation Anniversary.

In a statement to KUNA, Waleed Al-Ansari -- the director of Youth Public Authority's Volunteer Work Department -- stated that the campaign's goals were to increase participants' awareness of the value of environmental preservation and to express gratitude for the outstanding work done by the municipality during the period of national holiday celebrations.

The campaign, organized by the Academy of Volunteer Work at the Authority, was part of a series of events and programs organized in collaboration with government agencies and civil society organizations during national celebrations.

He affirmed that the authority was committed to collaborate with citizens and residents to safeguard the environment.

On his part, the head of the Kuwaiti diving team, Waleed Al-Fadhel, said in a similar statement that the campaign came within a series of environmental campaigns held in partnership between the Public Authority for Youth and the Kuwaiti diving team, which took it upon itself to carry out various environmental awareness campaigns. (end)

