Anti-Narcotics Forces Thwart Attempted Drug Smuggling Operations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra) - The Anti-Narcotics Department has intercepted multiple drug smuggling attempts, with significant quantities of illicit substances seized and perpetrators apprehended across various regions of the country.In recent operations, the Anti-Narcotics Department successfully prevented the smuggling of one and a half million narcotic pills destined for a neighboring country. This interception, alongside the seizure of 2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, occurred at the Jabber border crossing. The operation also led to the arrest of three individuals deemed high-risk.According to the spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate, a total of 12 major cases were addressed by the Anti-Narcotics Department, resulting in the arrest of 23 individuals involved in drug trafficking, distribution, and smuggling.One of the significant cases involved the discovery of a sophisticated drug smuggling attempt concealed within a cargo vehicle. Utilizing intelligence information, a specialized investigation team was able to identify the vehicle and apprehend six individuals associated with the illicit operation.Additionally, operations at the Jaber border crossing led to the thwarting of another smuggling attempt involving crystal methamphetamine, along with the seizure of a large quantity of narcotic pills. The swift action of law enforcement personnel led to the arrest of the perpetrator and the confiscation of the illegal substances.In Ajloun Governorate, a targeted security campaign in the Anjara area resulted in the arrest of six individuals, including one considered high-risk, and the seizure of narcotics.Similar operations were conducted in the capital, leading to the arrest of individuals involved in drug trafficking and distribution. These efforts resulted in the confiscation of significant quantities of narcotics and firearms.In Mafraq Governorate, law enforcement authorities raided the residence of a known drug dealer, seizing a substantial quantity of narcotic pills, crystal methamphetamine, and firearms. Another arrest was made in a separate case, further contributing to efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.The successful outcomes of these operations underscore the ongoing commitment of Jordanian law enforcement agencies to combatting the illicit drug trade and safeguarding communities from its harmful effects.All individuals apprehended in connection with these cases have been referred to the Public Prosecutor of the State Security Court for further legal proceedings.