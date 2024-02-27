India Sees Surge In Power Generation & Coal-Based Output: Ministry Of Coal

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 27 (KNN) India experienced a 6.60 per cent surge in power generation from April to January 2024 compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, with coal-based power generation notably rising by 10.06 per cent, as stated by the Ministry of Coal.

Additionally, coal imports for blending witnessed a significant decrease of 36.69 per cent, plummeting to 19.36 million tonnes from 30.58 million tonnes in the previous year's corresponding period.

Despite the escalating power demand, the considerable reduction in coal imports underscores India's steadfast commitment to achieving self-reliance in coal production and reducing reliance on foreign coal.

While India's power generation is diversified across conventional (Thermal, Nuclear, and Hydro) and renewable sources (Wind, Solar, Biomass, etc.), coal remains a predominant energy source, contributing over 70 per cent to the nation's total power generation.

This is especially significant amidst a surge in energy requirements propelled by industrial expansion and economic development.

Coal-based power generation has played a pivotal role in meeting India's growing energy demands. Currently, the country is witnessing a substantial surge in power requirements, driven by industrial expansion, technological advancements, and economic development.

The government continues its relentless efforts to augment coal production further, aiming to enhance availability and reduce dependency on imported coal.

This strategic approach not only safeguards foreign reserves but also bolsters the nation's energy security.

(KNN Bureau)