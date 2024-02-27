UP Man Suspects Wife, Brother Of Being In Relationship, Opens Fire; Woman Dies

(MENAFN- IANS) Saharanpur, Feb 27 (IANS) A man, who suspected his wife and brother of being in a relationship, opened fire at them on Tuesday, during which the woman died on the spot in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.
The accused's brother has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.
The accused husband is absconding after the incident.
Additional SP Abhimanyu Manglik said that efforts were on to arrest the accused.
MENAFN27022024000231011071ID1107904256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.