Qatar Hosts Web Summit Within Efforts To Achieve Third National Development Strategy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Web Summit Qatar 2024 Organizing Committee Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani affirmed that hosting the Web Summit Qatar 2024 for the first time in the Middle East and Africa by the State of Qatar comes within the efforts devoted to achieving the third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which is the final phase towards accomplishing the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), he noted that the Web Summit Qatar 2024, which will kick off in Doha later today, aims to launch numerous initiatives to enhance the eco-system, offer further inducements to the existing firms and startups, invest in building the local technological potential, provide opportunities to entrepreneurs and young people, and attract investments primarily in the technological field that abounds with enormous potential to support a diverse national economy, in pursuit of ensuring a more prosperous future for the State of Qatar and its people.

By hosting this summit, the State of Qatar will keep garnering the global attention and confirming its aptitude to aptly host major global events, His Excellency emphasized, adding today Qatar marks another milestone in its path towards excellence, as it organizes the largest event in the world of technology for the first time in the Middle East and Africa, with thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, leaders of technology sector from all over the world attending.

Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani added that organizing the Web Summit Qatar 2024 by Qatar -over the upcoming five years- comes in the context of Qatar-led efforts under the wise leadership of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to diversify the national economy through supporting the technological industry and entrepreneurship in the state.

In light of the State of Qatar's exceptional success in organizing major global events, work has been initiated to hold the most significant global events that add a new milestone, he underscored, pointing out that the web summit has been chosen because it is the largest global technological event and the focus of interest of the new generation of young people in Qatar, the region and the world, and since the event generates sustainable economic and investment revenues.

In response to a question about the factors that make Qatar a hub of technology in the region, he indicated that the State of Qatar strives to be a pioneering technological hub in the region, by virtue of the massive potential it possesses in this field qualifying it for hosting such a global event, which primarily confirms its progress in the sector of technology and entrepreneurship.

Qatar possesses a sophisticated infrastructure and continues its efforts to offer the inducements of investment, entrepreneurship and building the local technological potential, in addition to increasing the work opportunities in information technology with the aim of supporting the economic diversity to achieve the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030, he pointed out. Commenting on the most significant gains for the Qatari entrepreneurs, existing firms and startups, His Excellency said organizing the summit in the State of Qatar is undoubtedly a perfect opportunity for Qatari entrepreneurs as well as existing companies and startups to capitalize on this summit which is held for the first time in the region, urging them to seize this opportunity in forging partnerships, engage with the leading global firms, internalize further knowledge and expertise during the summit that features numerous panel discussions, workshops, cultural events, et al, in addition to engaging with the participants from all over the world to advance their business towards universalism that would potentially generate interests for the national economy.

Chairman of the Web Summit Qatar 2024 noted that the huge participation in this edition exceeded the expectations, underscoring the world's confidence in the State of Qatar and its massive potentials, qualifying the country for hosting the world and impress all nations with the exceptional organizational level.

Tickets have been entirely sold out more than a week before the start of the summit, sale of tickets for the partners and startups programs has been completed more than two weeks ago, and the number of participants exceeded the anticipated number, he added, highlighting that startups are the central focus of the summit, as thousands of those firms have applied for participation in the first edition of the event in Qatar with over 1,000 startups representing more than 80 countries being selected, among them over one hundred Qatari startups.