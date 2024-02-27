Afghan Woman Imprisoned By Brother For 25 Years Dies 5 Months After Rescue

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Nikbakht, a woman who endured a horrifying 25-year confinement in a dark room in Kabul, passed away on Monday, only five months following her rescue by the police.

Her brother had subjected Nikbakht to appalling conditions, but the intervention of concerned neighbors in District 10 led to her rescue after they alerted the authorities about her situation in September last year.

Following her rescue, she received immediate medical attention for malnutrition and anaemia, undergoing treatment in a hospital to address the severe toll of her prolonged captivity.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran revealed that Nikbakht spent a month in the hospital post-rescue before being relocated to a secure location once her health improved sufficiently.

Acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani ensured that Nikbakht received regular medical check-ups, underscoring the government's commitment to her well-being.

However, despite medical attention, her health deteriorated on Sunday, ultimately leading to her passing early Monday morning, as confirmed by Zadran.

She was laid to rest on the same day, following Islamic burial customs, with a ceremony conducted by Haqqani on Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan hill.

In September, authorities arrested four of Nikbakht's relatives, including her brother, on charges of forcibly imprisoning, abusing, and neglecting her, shedding light on the systemic issues of abuse and neglect she faced in her own family.

Nikbakht's tragic death, just five months after her rescue from a 25-year imprisonment by her brother in Kabul, highlights dire women's rights and financial challenges in Afghanistan. Her ordeal underscores the urgent need for reforms to combat gender-based violence and provide equitable opportunities for women in Afghan society.

