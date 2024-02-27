Saudi Arabia Home Decor Market To Witness 3.62% CAGR Until 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Saudi Arabia Home Decor Market Report by Product Type (Home Furniture, Home Textiles, Flooring, Wall Decor, Lighting, and Others), Distribution Channel (Home Decor Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Gift Shops, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Saudi Arabia Home Decor market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.62% during 2024-2032.

Saudi Arabia Home Decor Market Trends:

Home decor refers to the art and science of enhancing the interior of a living space to make it more aesthetically pleasing, comfortable, and functional. It includes several elements, including furniture, accessories, color schemes, lighting, and arrangement, all carefully chosen to create a harmonious and inviting atmosphere within a home. It reflects the personal style, preferences, and lifestyle of the inhabitants, whether it's minimalist, traditional, contemporary, or eclectic. It allows individuals to express their individuality and create spaces that resonate with their personality. It includes furniture selection and arrangement, which can significantly impact the functionality and flow of a room. Additionally, the use of color psychology helps evoke specific moods and emotions within a space, while lighting is essential in setting the ambiance and highlighting architectural features or decorative accents. Nowadays, various accessories are employed such as artwork, rugs, curtains, and decorative objects to add layers of texture, pattern, and visual interest to a room, enhancing its appeal.

The Saudi Arabia home decor market is driven by rapid urbanization and the growing population. In addition, the rising demand for housing and home decor items due to individuals moving into urban areas and establishing households is contributing to the market growth. Also, the growing need for furniture, furnishings, and decorative items to personalize their living spaces, is influencing the market growth. Moreover, the growing real estate and construction sector in Saudi Arabia led to an increase in residential and commercial development projects, representing another major growth-inducing factor. It is also accelerating the sales of home decor products to furnish and decorate newly built homes, apartments, offices, and retail spaces.

Besides this, the proliferation of social media platforms and digital channels is shaping consumer preferences and driving awareness of the latest home decor trends. Along with this, several influencers, interior designers, and home decor enthusiasts regularly share inspiration, tips, and product recommendations, influencing consumer purchasing decisions and stimulating market growth.

Saudi Arabia Home Decor Market Segmentation:

Product Type Insights:



Home Furniture

Home Textiles

Flooring

Wall Decor

Lighting Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Home Decor Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Gift Shops Others

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

