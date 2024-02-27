Middle East Hybrid Cloud Market Is Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 19.79% By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the Middle East hybrid cloud market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.79% during 2024-2032.

The report has segmented the market by Component (solutions, services), organization size (small enterprises, medium enterprises, large enterprises), vertical (government and public sector, healthcare, banking, finance, services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, information and communication technology, manufacturing, and others), and country.

Request to Get the Sample Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/middle-east-hybrid-cloud-market/requestsample

What is the Middle East Hybrid Cloud Market

The Middle East hybrid cloud market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing by businesses seeking flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency.

Additionally, the rising digital transformation initiatives, where organizations are shifting from traditional IT infrastructures to more agile and scalable hybrid cloud environments, are propelling the market growth.

Apart from this, the increasing popularity of hybrid cloud models, due to their ability to cater to varying compliance, data sovereignty, and security requirements, is augmenting the regional market. Moreover, the growing demand for advanced data management capabilities and disaster recovery solutions is further bolstering the market growth.

Middle East Hybrid Cloud Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component Insights:



Solutions

Services



Professional Services Managed Services

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the component. This includes solutions and services (professional services and managed services).

Breakup by Organization Size Insights:



Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the organization size have also been provided in the report. This includes small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

Breakup by Vertical Insights:



Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Banking, Finance, Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Information and Communication Technology

Manufacturing Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the vertical. This includes government and public sector, healthcare, banking, finance, services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, information and communication technology, manufacturing, and others.

Breakup by Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Iraq

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Jordan

Bahrain Others

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, and Others.

Middle East Hybrid Cloud Market Trends:

The market is also driven by the growing emphasis of key players on innovations and competitive differentiation in sectors like finance, retail, government services, etc. Organizations are increasingly adopting hybrid cloud solutions to deploy advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT), to enhance their operational efficiency and customer experiences.

Furthermore, the shifting consumer preferences towards remote working and digital services are inflating the need for improved and flexible cloud infrastructures. The increasing awareness about the environmental impact of IT operations is also leading businesses to adopt hybrid cloud solutions, which are more energy-efficient compared to traditional data centers. These factors, coupled with supportive government policies encouraging cloud adoption, are expected to fuel the regional market over the forecasted period.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163