Job no: 0048196

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Fixed-term until 31 December, 2025

Department: Student and Scholarly Services

Salary: UOM 6 – $92,749 - $100, 397 p.a. plus 17% super



Champion educational equity and engage with regional communities nationwide.

Drive engagement and strategies for diverse student communities. Brilliant benefits and a flexible hybrid work environment!

About the Role

Join our team as a Student Recruitment Officer (Rural and Equity) within our dynamic Onshore team. Focused on bridging the gap in educational opportunities, you'll spearhead the recruitment efforts for students hailing from regional Australia and metropolitan Melbourne. Funded through the Commonwealth Higher Education Participation and Partnership Program (HEEPP), your role is pivotal in ensuring that Australians from low socio-economic and rural backgrounds have equal access to university education. From engaging with equity groups across metropolitan Melbourne to reaching out to regional communities nationwide, you'll be at the forefront of our mission.

Stay ahead of the curve by monitoring federal and state policies in the higher education sector, shaping our recruitment and admissions strategies through informed decision-making. If you're passionate about providing top-notch service and understanding the unique needs of regional communities, and if you possess stellar communication, interpersonal, and event management skills, we want you on our team!

Your responsibilities will include:



Collaborating with the Student Recruitment Coordinator to create and execute recruitment plans and events aimed at regional Australian students and underrepresented groups at the University, such as (but not limited to) those from rural areas, Indigenous backgrounds, and financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Working with the wider team to oversee recruitment for the University of Melbourne's strategic initiatives and priorities when necessary.

Acquiring in-depth expertise on University of Melbourne courses, admissions criteria, scholarships, accommodations, career prospects, and other relevant information to deliver exceptional service to prospective students and stakeholders, with a focus on those from regional areas. Coordinating stakeholder interactions in specific regional areas within Victoria, ensuring prompt responses to inquiries from students and stakeholders.

Who we are looking for

We're seeking a dynamic recruitment professional adept at engaging with students from regional and low socio-economic backgrounds you excel in verbal and written communication, including public speaking, and possess the aptitude for simplifying complex concepts for diverse audiences, you're exactly who we are looking for! Your track record in devising and evaluating student recruitment strategies is key, as is your ability to navigate multi-layered organisations and effectively manage both internal and external stakeholders. Join us and make a tangible impact on shaping tomorrow's talent landscape.

You will also have:



Completion of a degree in a relevant discipline or an equivalent combination of experience and/or training.

High-level problem-solving skills and the ability to think flexibly and tailor programs in response to the changing needs of both internal and external clients.

High-level planning and organisational skills and ability to co-ordinate complex events and programs. Experience in utilising CRM and digital strategies for student recruitment.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Student and Scholarly Services

Student and Scholarly Services provides student administration and services from recruitment and point of enquiry to graduation. This team also delivers well-being and scholarly services to students and staff.

Onshore Recruitment as part of Student and Scholarly Services, is responsible for ensuring the University has a national profile resulting in it being the destination of first choice for prospective domestic and international undergraduate students throughout Australia and New Zealand. In collaboration with Academic Divisions, the team also supports the recruitment of graduate students.

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page.

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier-free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Maddison Ryanvia email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.